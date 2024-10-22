World War I started with an assassination in Sarajevo. During one of my trips to Bosnia, I visited that Square. It was hard to believe that 10 Million People died for nothing. Fab.

July 31, 17:07

Palestinian - Israeli conflict

Expert after the strikes on Beirut said about the desire of Israel to start a big war

Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, Francis Boyle, also recalled that Russia "has military forces stationed in Syria that may be involved in this fire."



WASHINGTON, August 1. /TASS/. The murders of the military leader of the Shiite Hezbollah movement Fuad Shokra in Beirut and the head of the political bureau of the radical Palestinian movement Hamas Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran testify to the desire of the Israeli leadership to begin a large-scale military conflict in the Middle East, which could affect Russian forces in Syria. This opinion was expressed in a commentary for TASS on Wednesday by Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois Francis Boyle.



"After the assassination of Hezbollah leader and others in Beirut, and the assassination of Hania in Iran, it seems that Israel is determined to unleash a general war in the Middle East," he said. "It appears that [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, during a visit to Washington last week, received from President [Oi U.S. Joe] Biden and Congress the notorious green light to arrange all this chaos."



Speaking about the risk of a significant escalation of the conflict in the Middle East, Boyle added: "I think we need to monitor the situation. She doesn't seem good at all." "The entire Middle East can be engulfed in fire," he said. "I know that Russia has military forces stationed in Syria that may be involved in this fire."





On July 30, Israeli Air Force fighter jets fired four missiles at the southern suburb of Beirut Dahia, which serves as a stronghold Hezbollah. In the quarter where the rockets fell, a four-storey house was destroyed, neighboring buildings and parked cars were damaged.KilledThree, including two children aged 4 and 6, reached 74. The purpose of the attack was to eliminate Shokra, which headed the operational headquarters of this organization. According to the TV channelAl HadathAs a result of the injuries, he died in the hospital.

