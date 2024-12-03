It is pretty bizarre that they gave Gates et al privileges and immunities under their domestic legislation in the first place . Obviously this was an attempt by Gates to shield himself and his accomplices from criminal prosecution and civil liability in Kenya for murder, conspiracy to commit murder, and crimes against humanity, inter alia, against the Kenyan People. Thank heavens this Court had the common sense of Justice and Decency to pierce through this transparent and bogus legal smokescreen by Gates. Hopefully such criminal and civil legal actions will now be instituted against Gates et al in Kenya and elsewhere around the world. fab

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/kenya-temporarily-suspends-diplomatic-immunity-gates-foundation/

