Analysts: If Biden Tells Israel to Stop Gaza Attack, Lebanon War Can be Averted

More than 90,000 people have reportedly been displaced by Israeli strikes in Lebanon as the Israeli military prepares for a possible ground invasion. The UN Security Council is meeting later today.

JOHN QUIGLEY, quigley.2@osu.edu

Professor emeritus of international law at Ohio State University, Quigley's books include The Statehood of Palestine: International Law in the Middle East Conflict (Cambridge University Press). He said today: "To stop Hezbollah from firing into Israel, the war in Gaza needs to end. Hamas has agreed to cease hostilities (and to release hostages) if the IDF withdraws from Gaza and agrees to stay out. Israel is the obstacle to this arrangement. To convince Israel to accept it, President Biden needs to cut off aid to Israel. Otherwise, it is the U.S. that bears the responsibility for the wider war that it purports to want to forestall."

FRANCIS BOYLE, fboyle@illinois.edu

Boyle is professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He successfully represented Bosnia at the International Court of Justice in its Genocide Convention case against Yugoslavia. He said today: "All the Biden administration has to do is order Israel to terminate its genocide against the Palestinians in Gaza. If that were to occur, Hezbollah has stated that it will stand down. The same for the Houthi government in Yemen. Instead, the Biden administration is now supporting Israel’s aggression, war crimes and crimes against humanity against Lebanon. The real Israeli agenda here, once again as before, is to steal Lebanese territory up to and including the Litani River in order to create their long-planned Greater Israel including all of the former Mandate for Palestine and the Golan Heights: Lebensraum." [German term for “living space” -- effectively settler expansionism, see its use in the book Israel's Sacred Terrorism.

ROBERT JERESKI, mutualaid10@gmail.com, @codepink

An attorney, Jereski works with the peace group CODEPINK. He was featured on the IPA news release "Peace Groups Call on UN to Impose Arms Embargo on Israel." He is working with artists who are doing public art for Palestine around the UN. On Thursday, major protests are planned around the UN under the banner of “Arrest Netanyahu.”

For more information, contact at the Institute for Public Accuracy:

Sam Husseini, (202) 347-0020; David Zupan, (541) 484-9167

September 25, 2024

