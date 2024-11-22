Articles of Impeachment Against Joe Biden for Illegally Bombing Russia Drafted After Republican Senators & House Members Call for Biden’s Removal (November 19, 2024

Alex Jones: Today, I come to you in humanity's darkest hour. The International Atomic Energy Association, all the different top think tanks and corporations, all the different groups I already showed you hours of the documents and articles that General Flynn on first hour are all agreeing that we are the closest to thermonuclear war we've ever been. And NATO has rolled weapons up to the border of Russia that can, in 10 minutes, be fitted with hydrogen warheads, hydrogen bomb payloads as a sneak attack to take out the Russian nuclear response. The United States has a nuclear first strike policy. Russia has changed theirs to a first strike policy. In Putin's words, two months ago and again this week, if they see a major aeronautics attack of aircraft, missiles or both, they have to assume they are tipped with missiles. Biden on Sunday, it came out the New York Times. You now see that's accurate, green lit, or whoever's in control up there, the bombardment inside Russia of military targets with these attacks of missiles. Now they're going to start firing the Storm Shadows as well, made in Europe and owned by the U.S. and England, the U.K.. This is the greatest escalation towards nuclear war ever. This makes the Cuban Missile Crisis pale in significance. Congressman Massie has called for the impeachment of Biden. Other Senators are coming out saying 25th amendment. General Flynn has called the 25th amendment immediately. Harris is on vacation. None of these people are running anything. And we have to elevate this discussion. Understand the pieces. Here and make this the top trending story, as General Flynn said first hour, and to let Russia know there's a mandate for peace and to immediately, as President Trump has said, call for a cease fire and do not give the Neocons the escalation they need. I know that NATO started this. I know the West did it, but Putin, at this point, has defeated NATO on the ground with a special military operation taking the ground. He said he would. And I understand they don't want to have a pause to let NATO reinforce but Trump is in in 62 days. I believe in détente, the smartest move here is for Russia to call for a cease fire. Now I understand the Russians don't behave like that in history when they get attacked. It's the graveyard of the Nazis and Napoleon and the rest of it, but here we are. So Dr. Francis Boyle is our guest. He's one of the smartest, most informed people we've ever had on the broadcast, and I won't go over all of his background, but he's been a top U.N. war crimes prosecutor people like Milosevic. He's the author of the U.S. chemical, biological weapons laws. He was the first person to expose the entire COVID operation in in January of 2020, before anybody else did. So he knows what he's talking about. He's also the author of many books dealing with geopolitical systems and war crimes, and he has authored impeachment that I know because we've sent it there already the last few hours, is being circulated on Capitol Hill. We are posting that on X right now. But a former top U.N. war crimes prosecutor, Dr Francis Boyle, has authored Articles of Impeachment for Joe Biden for his attempt to trigger World War Three and nuclear conflagration, the fuse is lit. We're going to post his articles on X in the next 60 seconds. That's a long intro. Dr, Boyle, thank you so much for joining us. Please start wherever you think, either at point blank range or 35,000 foot view. And why this is so dangerous, and why you're saying Biden needs to be removed, obviously, immediately. And that I agree with that. But then what do we do about Harris? Because we know they're not really running things. I guess that would be the message, though, to repudiate her, to know if he is removed, if she tries the same thing, she will be removed. Explain this to us and what we need to do politically with our voices after you explain what's happening. Dr Boyle,

Francis Boyle: Well, thank you very much for having me on, Alex. And I wanted to start with the fact that your viewing audience has to know that during almost four years you have had me on to discuss the COVID-19 pandemic and the Frankenshots I've received several communications from people thanking me for the advice I gave courtesy of you and Infowars that they believe literally saved the lives of either themselves or their loved ones, and I think all that credit goes to you for letting me get that message out when I was denied any access to the mainstream news media despite my impeccable credentials when it came to biological warfare. That being said, yes, I have drafted a bill of impeachment against President Biden to try to head off a World War Three between the United States and Russia. As you know these this new attacks with the ATACMs technically, under the international laws of war, this qualifies as an act of war, and President Putin would be entitled to treat as an act of war by the United States of America. And President Putin would be entitled to treat this as an act of war and respond accordingly. And indeed, as you know, he has already stated that an attack by a non-nuclear state in cooperation with a nuclear state such as the United States would make both states co-belligerents against Russia. So the predicate is set there for a war between Russia and the United States. You recall we discussed this, I think it was a year ago about the dangers presented. It does seem to me that what Biden, or if you want to call them, the Bidenites, are trying to do is to sabotage President Trump's peace initiative for Ukraine that he has spoken about and also Vice President-elect Vance has spoken about and that they both truly want to set into place, which I believe they can do. And what they have done now is significantly ratcheted up, make it more dangerous. And in my opinion, they would, the Bidenites, would like to get us into a shooting war with Russia so that they could hand that over to President Trump and make it extremely difficult for him to pursue a peaceful resolution over Ukraine, if and when members of the United States Armed Forces start returning in body bags. It will be very difficult. Even I assume President Trump wants to negotiate peace with Russia. This is what, in my opinion, faces us in the next 60 days. And if this latest attack doesn't do it, the Bidenites will escalate. So my motivation behind drafting these three articles of impeachment is to get a member of the House to introduce them immediately into the House of Representatives. This could be done orally by any member getting up there reading it. The Republicans are in control of the House, they can call an immediate vote. They could have Biden impeached by the end of the week, and that bill of impeachment, the indictment would then be shipped to the Senate for a trial, in my opinion, doing that would discombobulate the Biden administration. They'd be dead in the water, hopefully dealing with this impeachment effort, and buying us time necessary to get to the inauguration on January 20. That's my strategy as I see it.

Alex Jones: Doctor looking at the complete desperation of the deep state. This was an easy thing to predict. I did predict they would go to full war with Russia during the time that they were lame duck and President Trump was President-elect. What do you think Trump should be doing about this? I believe he should be doing press conferences about this, I believe he should be calling for the immediate impeachment. We saw previous statements of Trump calling for a cease fire, and this would lead to nuclear war and don't deliver the missiles. He has been silent. His son has not been. I'm really concerned. I mean, minutes are days and weeks right now, the fuse for nuclear war has been lit. As you said, they're going to keep these provocations going. We now know from the Washington Post that two months ago, when Biden said that he had given approval, but quote, according the British government, didn't want us to get the blame. Well, now he's done it openly. Obviously we know he didn't make that decision. But previously, the Washington Post said that his advisers, all of the military advisers said, Don't do it. So who is he listening to or by studying these people who I know you trained with and worked with, that's why you're so good at exposing them. Who do you think is actually in charge of this right now?

Francis Boyle: Well, I have gotten my draft bill of impeachment to the Trump transition team, so I would hope with a recommendation that they take it up with President Trump, that he endorse this, and that he contact the Republican leadership of the House, get it on the floor right away. Get Biden impeached right away. Ship it off to the Senate for the trial and discombobulate this administration, make them dead in the water. So I've done the best I can do myself, but I would certainly encourage your listening audience to contact President Trump and also to contact the members of the Republican House Freedom Caucus. Several of them do have my bill of impeachment. I'll be standing by here to advise them if they want further advice from me. But I've already spoken to one of them. I won't mention him here for 20 minutes over this I went through the whole thing in great detail. He agreed with me completely on the merits alone. So at the time I spoke, I take it, the Republican leadership concluded that they could beat Biden fair and square in an election, and so they didn't pursue my impeachment resolution at that time. But things have changed. The Bidenites could do everything between now and January 20 to get us into an outright shooting war with Russia. That would make it very difficult for President Trump to get us out of. I'm not saying it would be impossible, but it would make it immeasurably difficult for President Trump to stop an ongoing war with Russia.

Alex Jones: What do you think Putin should do?

Francis Boyle: Well, despite your suggestion that Putin engage in a ceasefire, I don't think that's what he's going to do. I think so far, President Putin's response to the NATO full-fledged press against him has been responsible and measured. He has been very rational in his approach, but they will continue this offensive that they are launching in Ukraine, as he said, until they accomplish their objectives. So I would hope the reports are President Trump has encouraged Putin to engage in a ceasefire, but in all honesty, I don't think he's going to do that.

Alex Jones: Well, we have more senators coming out like Senator Josh Hawley and until Rand Paul has now come out saying this is reckless and insane. Biden is insane. What's insane is letting this cabal use him as the puppet. General Flynn said, we need to see major political pressure on Blinken and others. Let's go back to that. You know the players, and clearly, it's the CIA, it's the State Department, it's Victoria Nuland and these Neocons that are in control of the Democrat deep state’s foreign policy. Can you speak to who is in charge of this from your deep research?

Francis Boyle: Well, clearly Joe Biden is non compis mentis, as lawyers would say. But it does seem to me, right, we're talking about the power ministries, what the Soviet Union used to call the power ministries, CIA, DOD, Department of State. That's Blinken, Sullivan, and then also over in Congress, you have Schumer, Hakeem Jeffries, and Pelosi. These are the people calling the shots, and it's very clear that the Democrats are just die-hard Neocon war mongers against Russia. This goes all the way back to when they nominated Mrs. Clinton to be their presidential candidate. And her strategy right from the get-go, was, you know, to call for war against Russia, comparing Putin to Hitler. It's just an insult to history, and that's been their strategy ever since then.

Alex Jones: Dr Boyle, just in general, you got a lot of data on this. What would you impart to the viewers?

Francis Boyle: I think you have to contact your members of the House of Representatives immediately and tell them to put in my bill of impeachment. I drafted it in such a way that it does not require any hearings at all. The law is set forth quite clearly. The facts are all there. The situation is now more dangerous, existentially dangerous from when I drafted it. So again, you want that put into the House of Representatives immediately. And under the rules of the House, any member can get up and read it orally, introduce it into the House. The Republican leadership then calls for an immediate vote. The Republicans control the House. They can have Biden impeached by the end of the week. Sure.

Alex Jones: Other facets to this, you trained with the Neocons. People don't know that special Ph.D. they do one of a year at Harvard. You didn't ever work for them, but, you got that special degree where they explain how the New World Order, globalist system works. Getting into their thinking, how do they think they're going to get away with starting a nuclear war? What type of Straussian mad men are we dealing with here? And how do we how do we counter them, knowing their psychology

Francis Boyle: Well, again, this is still the Brzezinski strategy set forth in the Grand Chess Board. Remember, Brzezinski has been the foreign policy guru of the entire Democratic Party since he was chair of the Trilateral Commission for David Rockefeller and they co-opted a peanut farmer named Jimmy Carter as president. And the Brzezinski philosophy here is to break up Russia into its constituent units so they can better control and dominate Russia, eliminate it as a major Eurasian power, and then in order to exploit its vast natural resources. So it's still the Brzezinski policy here that is at work with the Democratic Party, all of them. What can I say.

Alex Jones: You've been a top UN war crimes prosecutor, obviously, the UN's globalist captured entity at this point, completely but from the war crimes perspective. But this is a known proxy war in Ukraine that the West obviously started. But regardless, what if Russia started bombing targets in the U.S. saying you're supplying arms, so we're going to hit you there. It's the same argument against Russia. I mean, for people that don't know the pillars of international law and the rules of war and what's kept us from having a nuclear war so far, can you explain to people what a major escalation really unprecedented history, in my somewhat research view, how big a departure this is and how big an escalation this is, just in general rules of war. Can you explain that to people?

Francis Boyle: Well, let's take Foreign Minister, Lavrov, who's probably the best foreign minister in the world these days, in terms of his experience and analysis. Early on, he said there was a de facto war between the United States and NATO and Russia. Well, now we have de jure acts of warfare directly by the United States government against Russia. In theory, if they wanted to, Russia now could declare war against the United States. I don't believe they are going to do that. That would be a very rash step. I also do not believe that President Putin would be anytime soon attacking the United States. I believe his response will be so far limited to Ukraine, but if the Bidenites cannot provoke him, they will move up the scale of escalation, see if he will attack directly a NATO member state, trigger Article Five of the NATO Pact, and then basically there, that would be the predicate for war between the United States and NATO against Russia.

Alex Jones: Why do you, I’m gonna go back this question. I like to you because you know their sociopathy, or, you know, their mindset. Why would the why would the Neocon globalists think they could get away with this?

Francis Boyle: Well, Alex, they're going for broke. I mean, that's what the situation is here. They think that Russia will cave in at the end of the day, that we've discussed this before, on escalation dominance and that ladder of escalation, they believe that they will continue moving up the ladder of escalation. Herman Kahn, you remember we discussed this maybe a year ago, and that if they keep moving up that ladder of escalation, eventually Russia will either back down or they will crack. You had that mutiny already against Putin. So that is their calculation that they have they can establish escalation dominance over Russia and get their way. The President, of course, that was, as you mentioned, the Cuban Missile Crisis, what Thomas Shelling called Compellence. Their conclusion, Shelling ahead of me at Harvard in the government department, Shelling’s analysis, which was, I think, incorrect, was that what forced Russia to back down was that every stage of a ladder of escalation, the United States had dominance up to and including strategic nuclear weapons, and therefore the Kennedy administration, was able to compel the Soviets to throw in the towel during the Cuban Missile Crisis and withdraw those missiles. It's the same logic here. They keep moving up the Khan's ladder of escalation, figuring that at some point Russia will back down, or it will crack up internally.

Alex Jones: And instead, it's made Russia stronger, driven all the BRICS nations together and the Neoocons just keep doubling down.

Francis Boyle: You're right. When they're wrong, they keep doubling down. That's their mentality.. I don't know what to say about it. Any objective study of history would agree with President Trump. And by the way, I know he just made a very compelling statement, I think, yesterday about the dangers of World War Three. Here I just watched that statement. It's very powerful, but he didn't call for the impeachment of Biden. I think the time has come, with all due respect to President Trump, given the severity of the situation, he has to make a public appeal here. You know, he had 70 million votes there, that Biden has to be impeached immediately, and these people completely discombobulated.

Alex Jones: We're going to get that statement played again after you leave us, but let's come back and talk about the threat escalation line and where we are, and also an update on the COVID bioattack. Dr. Francis Boyle, stay with us. All right.

Alex Jones: Dr. Francis Boyle is our guest, and he talks a lot about the threat escalation ladder developed back decades and decades ago, back what in the 50s and 60s, and then it's been updated. Most governments followed similar threat escalation ladders. This has all been war gamed to the 10th degree, and that's why Biden said two years ago, we can't give F-16s and tanks. That's World War Three, because that goes up the threat escalation ladder. And we'll get to that with Doctor Boyle here in a moment. But first, new story upon Infowars.com, Russia Using Nuclear Weapon in Ukraine Would Collapse Global Economy, Warns Declassified Intel Document, the classified Memorandum of the National Intelligence Council, also notes that Russia deploying a nuke would send the dollar soaring and attract global investments into the U.S. for a safe haven. And there's leaked U.N. video of the Peacekeeper manager saying, We want a big war that'll make us money. Well, the money will be worthless if you're radiated and dead. Putin spokesman warns the West is in the worst scenario. The nuclear war happens before Christmas of this year in response Ukraine's missile strike on Russia. So total insanity. And we have a former top even war crimes prosecutor, Dr Francis Boyle, reveals bill of impeachment against Biden in order to prevent World War Three. That's up on Infowars.com be sure and share that and just flood the Republicans everybody else with it. We have Senator Hawley saying Biden needs to be removed, is totally insane. We have Congressman Massie and many others coming out saying that as well. Also, we have just the just other insane things happening. Spend a few minutes for us on why the threat escalation ladder is so important. And maybe we can start down here at number one, and then briefly go through it. And where would you say we are on the ladder right now, Doctor?

Francis Boyle: Well, I think you had somewhere in their formal declaration of war, I'm afraid that's we're close to that right now. Yeah, we're beyond nuclear ultimatums, shows of force, yeah, 20 worldwide embargo. Not nuclear war yet, but we're at a point now of a formal declaration of war by Russia. Certainly after the attack comes, they have legal grounds to do this if they want to.

Alex Jones: Well, two months ago, if the missiles are delivered, we're at war with NATO and its members. So I think they're deciding what to announce right now is what you're saying. That's where

Francis Boyle: Right. And remember President Putin went to law school, graduated from law school before he joined the KGB, so he has some familiarity here with the gradations we are talking about, and Lavrov has already mentioned a de facto state of war. So basically, the ball is in their court. You know, how responsible are the Russians going to be under these circumstances?

Alex Jones: And as you said, we have going back years, but public statements of Nuland and the rest they believe Russia is going to keep backing down, but Putin invaded in a counter response, counter offensive, two and a half, almost three years ago, he said, take us serious. Now we're not backing down. Now he said, he said, our retreat is over. Can you speak to that?

Francis Boyle: Well, yes, this notion that Putin is bluffing. He was head of the KGB. Those people do not bluff, and he's a pretty tough character, but he has, in my opinion, throughout this entire matter, acted very responsibly. Before the war started, they sent two treaties over to the Biden administration and to NATO, setting forth the parameters of a peaceful, negotiated way out of the very serious security threat that was presented to them and the Russian speakers, by Ukraine itself and by the NATO states. I read those two treaties, they were eminently negotiable, and yet the Biden administration adamantly refused to negotiate with them over anything at all. And as Foreign Minister Lavrov said at the time about the two treaties, the bottom line is we have to have an absolute, guaranteed commitment that Ukraine does not join NATO. Now this is a perfectly reasonable position to take, because when the negotiations took place on the reunification of Germany , the U.S. Secretary of State, at that time, under George Bush, Sr., Jim Baker, gave a commitment to Gorbachev that if he agreed to the reunification of Germany, NATO would not move, quote one inch close quote, to the East and several other leaders of NATO states made that exact same commitment. Under international law, those oral commitments made by high level government officials acting within the scope of their authority are binding. The Russians know this. I've lectured over there to their international lawyers and law professors, and yet, what happened? Bush Senior honored that commitment. Clinton came in and immediately proceeded to violate it, brought NATO far to the East, and then Bush Junior got up there and said, Well, we're going to incorporate Ukraine and Georgia into NATO. And then precipitated the Georgian attack on South Ossettia. So this, this commitment that Ukraine not join NATO, which is their bottom line from the get-go here, we've already promised that to them. So what is the problem here? The problem is certainly the Biden administration, and before that, the Obama administration, under the influence of Brzezinski, were not interested in a peaceful resolution of the security matter with Russia.

Alex Jones: Dr Boyle, while we have you here, can you just give us a snapshot? And then any other closing comments like to make with your time. Can you give us your snapshot on where the different power blocks are, where the Neocon, Anglo-American establishment globalist are, In my view, the Ponzi scheme, the global bubbles coming to an end the world because of their bullying tactics, is pulling away from them. They're losing power. Populists, whether they be left or right, but anti-globalists are being elected everywhere around the world. Their power is retreating. They had tried to make a deal with China to sell out America and have some new global order. China broke with them, as you know, in the last 12 years, and is now deeply allied with Russia. North Korean troops are now in on the border with Ukraine, probably in there. They're now saying it looks like Chinese ships were probably what cut the cables the Baltic Sea. This declaration of war we haven't heard yet seems to me to already not just a burning fuse, but it seems to be detonating right now, be very hard to put the genie back in the bottle. So I guess my question here is back to my first one to elaborate more to understand these crazies, their powers coming to an end. They're putting this political military gun to our head. Do you agree with my statement, or can you expand on it? I look at things geopolitically, economically, culturally, historically, I do think this is a fourth turning. If I was them, I would maintain their wealth and power and just lay low and still try to exert a lot of influence this, this desperate Barbarossa, you know, Hitlerian power grab against Russia, this Napoleonic action. Just, it just is repeating history, and just smells of death and destruction and total failure. And is the exact last move I would make, even putting myself in their rotting satanic brains. Can you speak to that?

Franis Boyle: Well, Alex, you have to understand from my perspective and your perspective, these people look objectively insane, but not from their perspective. Remember, I went through the exact same programs with them at the University of Chicago, the home of the Neocons, for three years, and then at Harvard for seven years. This is the way we indoctrinate our elite when it comes to foreign affairs and defense and things of this nature. So from their perspective, it makes perfect sense what they are doing. This is what my teacher, mentor and friend, the late, great Hans Morgenthau called unlimited imperialism to distinguish it from traditional imperialism. Morgenthau was the founder of international political science and the founder of the realist School of International Political Science right after the Second World War. And if you read his work, he identifies what he calls unlimited imperialism, along the lines of Alexander the Great, the Romans, the Arabs at their zenith, Napoleon and Hitler, and this is the type of people we have running the government.

Alex Jones: You're talking about manifest destiny on a global scale, but not promoting Americana, promoting corporatist insanity.

Francis Boyle: Well, again, I'm trying to explain to you, Alex. I mean, we could look at the Nazis and say they were insane, but if you study the rise of the Nazis, which I had to do to get that Ph.D. at Harvard, they made perfect sense to large numbers of Germans over there and collaborators in other countries. So I don't know how far it gets us to say these people are insane. We have to understand them, what motivates them and what their objectives are. But as Morgenthau said, these unlimited imperialists will try to conquer and dominate the entire world, unless and until some group of men and women stand up and oppose them. And that is exactly what Russia is doing today.

Alex Jones: I was about to say, historically, why is it Russia that is the battleground of this? I mean this is happening again, right.

Francis Boyle: Because of the pivotal location of Russia, there in Eurasia, Russia is the, has the largest land mass in Europe, in the world. It has incredible natural resources there. It is the key note to control and dominate Eurasia. And as Brzezinski pointed out in Grand Chessboard following Mackinder, whoever controls Eurasia controls the world. And that's what these Neoconservatives want to do.

Alex Jones: Dr Boyle again, former top UN war crimes prosecutor, very respected scholar, lawyer, author of many, many, many books. We are just at a historic moment that is hard to describe how existentially dangerous and just unfathomably, just megalomaniacal. And it is where we are. I don't know how we telegraph the urgency. In all your years in law and geopolitics and around the world, you have people that don't know about you. It's very long history and a lot of amazing events you've been part of a lot of governments. You represented it. You name it U.S. government, you name it the foreign governments. How would is this the most dangerous time in in history, in your view? Because that that's what I think.

Francis Boyle: Well, I did live through the Cuban Missile Crisis, and it was pretty scary at that time, obviously we at that time, we believe we could have been blown up at any time.

Alex Jones: Didn’t we have more sane leaders then that's why I think this is more dangerous.

Francis Boyle: I think you're right about that, that President Kennedy, I'm a political independent. I'm just trying to be objective about it, but President Kennedy did volunteer for combat in World War Two against Imperial Japan that had attacked us at Pearl Harbor, and he was engaged in combat. He was seriously wounded in combat.

Alex Jones: He was run over by a battleship fighting it.

Francis Boyle: That is correct, and so he had some idea, at least a comprehension, based on his personal experience of what war was all about. None of these Neocons had been to war. Most of them that I'm aware of, they're all what we would call chicken hawks. I didn't support the Vietnam War, fine. And if they didn't want to support the Vietnam War, that's fine, too. But here, a generation later, they're all warmongers, and they're happy to send the young men and young women, the children of America who are not these Neocon elites, off to fight and die. It's no skin off of their nose because their kids aren't going to be doing it. They're all busy trying to get their kids into the elite ivy league colleges.

Alex Jones: That's right, they are disconnected from the reality of what they're doing. I mean, you look at Victoria Nuwland, she couldn't find her ass with both hands, and she just deliciously talks about war and how beautiful it is, and we're killing Russians, and that's it's beyond sickening.

Francis Boyle: To get back to the Cuban Missile Crisis, though, Alex, if you study it, was a very close thing. In the executive committee that President Kennedy convened, the majority of them wanted to attack Cuba, to invade Cuba, and those Russian troops, the Soviet troops, were already armed with tactical nuclear weapons with instructions to use them if there was an invasion. The key people opposing an invasion were my friend, George Ball, Undersecretary of State, Adlai Stevenson, the U.N. ambassador there from the state of Illinois, Bobby Kennedy, the President's brother, and the President himself. So it was a very close thing there. We could have had a Third World War right then and there in the Cuban Missile Crisis with, you know, 10 or 12 days. Well, at least we have time 60 days now to head this off. So that that's the time frame here we're working with.

Alex Jones: All right. Dr Boyle, people can just search your name better for spoil fund all the incredibly informative, uh, thought provoking books you've written and articles you've written, your Articles of Impeachment, are the most important, obviously, anything you've ever written. Trying to stop World War Three, we need to flood Congress with this. I posted it on X at Real Alex Jones, and we posted on Infowars.com. Now it's up to the people to protect themselves and all of our futures collectively. Dr Boyle, 60 second closing comment.

Francis Boyle: Well, the other thing I wanted to point out here is this creation of a worldwide totalitarian police state by the World Health Organization. I've been working on that for quite some time. I think I've discussed it.

Alex Jones: Well, let's stop. We've got more time than I just I know you need to leave here, but let's go ahead and bring that up. That was next, but I didn't want to go there. Let's talk about that. Because you can, you're, you authored our biological weapon treaties and more, your former top U.N. officer as well, or individual. So, yeah, let's, let's talk about the U.N. Global treaty and who's behind that? Go ahead and give us an update.

Francis Boyle: Right Well, right now, today, the World Health Organization is attempting to negotiate a totalitarian pandemic treaty that would completely destroy the sovereignty of The United States of America, and give it over into the hands of the globalists, who control the World Health Organization. That would be Bill Gates, the Chinese Communist dictatorship, Big Pharma and the bio- warfare industry. They've been working on this for quite some time. They plan to present it to the World Health Assembly in mid-May, and they're going to ram it through there. It will put the world under the control of the WHO Director, Tedros, as we know he's an apparatchik for the communist dictatorship over there. And we will be taking orders from the WHO when it comes to our basic health care here in the United States of America. They will be able to issue orders all the way from Geneva down to your primary care physician, which we've already seen during the COVID pandemic. Now President Trump can pull us out of the World Health Organization immediately after his inauguration, I have drawn up an instrument for President Trump to sign to pull us out of the WHO on January 20, 2025, and pull us out immediately. And we need everyone, I put it into the hands, again, of the Trump transition team, but we need everyone to contact President Trump and say file Professor Boyle's instrument 0f withdrawal first thing you do when you get back to the Resolute Desk after the inauguration, pull us out and let the World Health Organization rot on the vine. We can't have these people, if you look at it. When the COVID 19 pandemic started at that Wuhan BSL-4 in September 2019, the World Health Organization knew all about it. They were a facilitating and cooperating Institution.

Alex Jones: You said that they were the first to say that it all came out. They were involved covering the whole thing up. They need a trigger for they already tried monkey pox, and they call it Mpox. Then they tried bird flu, and now, Disaster Waiting to Happen: FDA Approves Phase One Trials of Gates Funded Self-Amplifying Bird Flu Vaccine. That means it spreads a live vaccine. This could be the trigger right here. I mean, this is so obvious, I'm really concerned they'll launch a new bio-attack before Trump takes office, or once he's in. Dr Boyle.

Francis Boyle: Yes, they could do this. There's no question about it. You remember the whole mishandling of COVID and what happened there, the impact it had on the 2020 election. So yes, they could unleash something. They have been preparing this. There is no question at all. But the first thing President Trump can do is pull us out of the WHO. That WHO, 1.5 million Americans, our fellow Americans, have been murdered as a result of the COVID 19 pandemic, and the Frankenshots and the WHO bears joint and several responsibility with the Chinese Communist government, Ralph Baric at the University of North Carolina, BSL-3, the Food and Drug Administration was involved in this as well in developing COVID 19.

Alex Jones: Do you find it encouraging that Elon Musk and Kennedy are now putting out reports they're going to go after Fauci in the deep state?

Francis Boyle: Well, yeah, if you read Bobby Kennedy's books on Fauci and then on the Wuhan Cover-up, they're very encouraging. As a matter of fact, right after Bobby finished the book on Fauci, he called me up and asked me to serve as an advisor to him on the Wuhan Cover-up, which I did. And at his request, I vetted that entire book. And so I think you could rely on Bobby's book on what happened here on Wuhan. He has an excellent comprehension of what these death scientists have been all about.

Alex Jones: And that's why they're so scared, because they're all regimes in trouble. Dr. Boyle, it's been too long. Thank you. Please give us an update very, very soon. Let's all work hard and pray that we don't end up in a nuclear war. Thank you. Dr Boyle.

Francis Boyle: Thank you, Alex. Keep up the good work.

Alex Jones: I'm trying. Thank you, sir.

