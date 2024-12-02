Breaking News: Law professor Boyle called Biden's pardon of his son shameless - Pravda EN
Under the U. S. Constitution the Pardon is absolute and final. It cannot be contested in court. Trump cannot reverse it. Of course President Biden repeatedly promised not to pardon his son. And as former practicing tax lawyer I found it to be shameless and unconscionable that Biden pardoned his son on such egregious criminal tax fraud charges. As a lawyer, President Biden knows better. What type of message does that send to American citizens and foreign residents who annually pay their fair share of taxes?
Francis A. Boyle
Professor of Law
Member of the U.S. Tax Court Bar.
