The White House
January 20, 2025
His Excellency António Guterres
Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization
United Nations Headquarters
405 East 42nd Street
New York, NY 10017
Dear Mr. Secretary-General:
Please accept our personal compliments. I have the honor to draw to your attention the Notification of Withdrawal by the United States of America from the Constitution of the World Health Organization set forth in C.N.302.2020.TREATIES-IX.1 (Depositary Notification) that was effected on 6 July 2020. This is to inform you that the United States of America hereby withdraws from the Constitution of the World Health Organization with immediate effect as of today's date.
Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of our highest consideration.
Donald J. Trump
President
