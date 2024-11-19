FULL ARTICLE: https://infowars.com/posts/breaking-former-top-un-war-crimes-prosecutor-dr-francis-boyle-reveals-bill-of-impeachment-against-biden-in-order-to-prevent-ww3… WATCH LIVE: https://x.com/i/broadcasts/1vOGwrVwpyvKB



WHO Instrument of Withdrawal I just discussed with Alex on Infowars.

The White House

January 20, 2025

His Excellency António Guterres

Secretary-General of the United Nations Organization

United Nations Headquarters

405 East 42nd Street

New York, NY 10017



Dear Mr. Secretary-General:

Please accept our personal compliments. I have the honor to draw to your attention the Notification of Withdrawal by the United States of America from the Constitution of the World Health Organization set forth in C.N.302.2020.TREATIES-IX.1 (Depositary Notification) that was effected on 6 July 2020. This is to inform you that the United States of America hereby withdraws from the Constitution of the World Health Organization with immediate effect as of today's date.

Please accept, Excellency, the assurance of our highest consideration.



Donald J. Trump

President

In case you missed my post from yesterday: Alert: Break news - Bill of Impeachment Against Biden to Prevent World War III!

Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law