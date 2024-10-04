https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/state-department-fact-check-social-media-censorship-funding-report/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240918

But for Boyle, this is not enough. He said the State Department has, “at a minimum,” committed “the federal crime of conspiracy to defraud the U.S. government.”

Without researching it, at a minimum the Federal Crime of Conspiracy to Defraud the United States Government. America’s State and Local Prosecutors should look into charging them with murder and conspiracy to commit murder as explained in my book Resisting Medical Tyranny: Why the Covid 19 Mandates Are Criminal (Waterside Productions:2022)

How many Americans have died because the US State Department censored the Truth that Covid 19 is an offensive biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties to make it more lethal and more infectious that leaked out of the Wuhan BSL4!

How many Americans died because the U.S. State Department have censored the Truth that the Covid 19 “vaccines” are not safe and are not effective and violate the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation—a Nuremberg Crime and Crime against Humanity!

How many Americans have died because the U.S. State Department censored the Truth about the American People getting proper medical treatment and medications during the COVID-19 pandemic!

The U.S. State Department has the Blood of the American People on their Hands!

