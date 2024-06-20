Last week, the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals agreed that mandating covid-19 “vaccines” violates the individual human rights of teachers and other staff of Los Angeles School Unified Districts (“LAUSD”), remanding a lower court’s dismissal of their case against the LA County School District’s vaccine mandate for employees.

This gives some hope that Dr. Joseph Sansome’s case – which if successful, compels Florida’s governor to stop distributing covid injections – will be moved forward in the courts. After being dismissed the case is now in the Appellate Court. An appeal to which Dr. Francis Boyle has added his affidavit.

“It is my expert opinion that, [the covid injections] meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons [Convention],” his affidavit states.

At the end of last month, Dr. Francis Boyle submitted an affidavit to strengthen an appeal against a decision to dismiss a legal case filed to compel Florida Governor Ron DeSantis to prohibit the distribution of covid injections. If successful, the case will also compel Florida’s Attorney General to confiscate vials of vaccines.

The case is being brought by psychotherapist Dr. Joseph Sansone. The first formal written application, the ‘Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus’ (“the writ”), was filed with the Florida Supreme Court on 3 March 2024. The case was then transferred to the Circuit Court on 20 March 2024.

On 9 April, the Circuit Court dismissed the case. On 14 April, Dr. Sansome filed a motion for reconsideration. This motion was denied the following day. So, on 22 April, Dr. Sansome filed a motion for rehearing. The following day, this motion was also denied. Later that day, on 22 April, Dr. Sansome filed a notice of appeal.

On 27 May, he filed an appellate brief with the Appellate Court or Court of Appeals. The appellate brief is a document submitted to an appeals court by a lawyer, outlining the legal arguments as to why their client should win the case.

You can follow the court case on Dr. Sansome’s Substack page ‘Mind Matters and Everything Else with Dr. Joseph Sansone’. His latest article on the subject was published on 6 June 2024, HERE.

Included in the writ, are affidavits from medical legal advisor and biotech analyst Karen Kingston and Dr. Ana Maria Mihalcea. Now, Harvard-educated law professor Dr. Francis Boyle has added his affidavit to the case.

Dr. Boyle is considered one of the world’s leading legal experts on biological weapons and he drafted the US Biological Weapons and Antiterrorism Act (“the Act”), which was passed into law in 1989 to implement the Biological Weapons Convention and to criminalise the development, production and possession of biological weapons.

In his affidavit for Dr. Sansone’s case, Dr. Boyle stated that covid injections violate the Act. He asserted that “covid-19 injections,” “covid-19 nanoparticle injections,” and “mRNA nanoparticle injections” are biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction which violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

Dr. Francis Boyle’s Affidavit

Pursuant to 28 USC 1746, I, Francis A. Boyle declare under penalty of perjury that the statements contained herein are true and correct to the best of my knowledge.

I am Francis A. Boyle, a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. I received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, then a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, and AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University.

I have advised numerous international bodies in the areas of human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy, and bio-warfare. In 1985 I publicly called for and then drafted the US domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, known as the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, that was approved unanimously by both Houses of the US Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush with the approval of the United States Department of Justice. See my book Biowarfare and Terrorism (Clarity Press: 2005).

It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections’ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).

I hereby certify that the stylistically edited transcript of an interview I had with Stew Peters is a fair and accurate statement of my professional opinion on the matters set forth therein. See the attached Exhibit.

Respectfully submitted by Francis A. Boyle Professor of Law

Signature:

Date: 5/27/2024

Interview with Stew Peters

Dr. Sansone has not provided the “attached exhibit” as mentioned in Dr. Boyle’s affidavit. However, in a Substack posted in April 2023, Dr. Sansone highlighted a Stew Peters’ interview stating: “This is Dr. Boyle’s interview on Stew Peters talking about his endorsement of the ban the jab resolution that I authored.”

The interview Dr. Sansone was referring to is the video below. In this interview, Dr. Boyle argued that covid-19 is a bioweapon, not a natural virus.

In 2013, the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (“DARPA”) awarded Moderna Therapeuticsup to $25 million to research and develop its messenger RNA therapeutics. “DARPA is the Pentagon,” Dr. Boyle said. “The Pentagon bought, paid for, envisioned these mRNA frakenshots.”

“I should also point out that Fort Detrick was involved in the development of covid-19 – the offensive biological warfare weapon – at the University of North Carolina BSL3 [Biosafety Level-3 laboratory],” he said.

“So, the Pentagon is both sides of the argument here – they’re developing the weapon and the alleged vaccines which is also a weapon,” he added.

Another interview Dr. Boyle had on The Stew Peters Show was titled ‘Plandemic Elites BROKE Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act: Author Of 1989 Law: Covid Is A Bioweapon!’ which was aired on 24 February 2023.

