The 29th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide

07/11/2024 08:42 AM EDT

Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson

Today marks 29 years since the Srebrenica genocide. The American people join the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina in honoring and mourning the more than 8,000 men and boys who were murdered in July 1995. We stand with the victims, survivors, and families who continue to pursue justice for their loved ones.

Today also marks the first International Day of Reflection and Commemoration of the 1995 Genocide in Srebrenica, recently designated by the United Nations to be observed every year on July 11 in remembrance of those whose lives were cut short. On this solemn day, it is fitting that we resolve to condemn genocide denial and rededicate ourselves to working across the international community to prevent future mass atrocities.

U.S. Ambassador to Bosnia and Herzegovina Michael Murphy and Deputy to the Ambassador-at-Large for Global Criminal Justice David Mandel-Anthony are in Srebrenica today to honor the victims, stand in solidarity with mourners, and encourage reconciliation. The United States will remain a steadfast partner to the people of Bosnia and Herzegovina as they seek a brighter and more just future.

