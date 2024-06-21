In an ongoing Florida lawsuit filed by Dr. Joseph Sansone to stop all further distribution of Wuhan coronavirus (COVID-19) “vaccines,” Dr. Francis Boyle provided an affidavit stating that the jabs violate the very law he wrote that Congress passed in order to protect Americans from biological and weapons of mass destruction (WMDs), which is what he considers COVID jabs to be.

The affidavit asserts that “COVID-19 injections,” also known as “COVID-19 nanoparticle injections” and “mRNA nanoparticle injections,” are “biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction [that] violate Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023).” If the argument is successful as part of an Emergency Petition for a Writ of Mandamus, it will force Gov. Ron DeSantis to prohibit all further distribution of “COVID 19 injections,” “COVID 19 nanoparticle injections,” and “mRNA nanoparticle injections” in the Sunshine State.

Furthermore, the lawsuit, if successful, would force Attorney General Ashley Moody to confiscate all remaining vials of COVID injections so that doctors and pharmacists can no longer jab people with them.

(Related: In 2020, Dr. Boyle participated in a powerful interview with Geopolitics and Empire in which he exposed COVID itself as an “offensive biological warfare weapon.”)

COVID jabs violate many laws

The Emergency Petition for Writ of Mandamus was first filed on March 3, 2024, in the Florida Supreme Court. It then moved to the Circuit Court in Leon County on March 20, 2024. The Circuit Court dismissed the case on April 9, 2024, and it is now in the appellate court where an Appellate Brief was filed on Memorial Day, May 27, 2024.

The case asserts that the continued distribution of COVID jabs violates Biological Weapons 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023); Federal Crime of Treason 18 USC § 2381; Treason § 876.32 Fla. Stat. (2023); Domestic Terrorism, 18 USC § 2331; Terrorism § 775.30 Fla. Stat. (2023); Murder § 782.04 (1)(a) Fla. Stat. (2023); and Genocide 18 USC §1091; Florida Drugs and Cosmetic Act § 499.005 (2) Fla. Stat. (2023); Fraud § 817.034 Fla Stat. (2023); Accessory After the Fact § 777.03 Fla. Stat. (2023); and Florida Medical Consent Law § 766.103 Fla Stat. (2023).

One of the world’s leading experts on biological weapons, Dr. Boyle’s affidavit gives immense credibility to the case, which in and of itself is already credible but that is now even more scientifically and expertly backed as a valid challenge to an otherwise heinous class of experimental injections that never should have been approved for use in the first place.

Medical legal advisor and biotechnology analyst Karen Kingston also provided affidavits stating that COVID injections are biological and technological weapons. Kingston researched the evidence that comprises the Facts of the Case section of the Mandamus, as did Dr. Ana Mihalcea, MD, PhD.

“Dr. Mihalcea is one of the world’s leading researchers into the effects of self-replicating nanotechnology in the blood of injected as well as the effects in the blood of the uninjected as a result of shedding,” wrote Dr. Sansone.

Just say no to COVID drugs

Dr. Boyle, by the way, is a professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law. He received an AB (1971) in Political Science from the University of Chicago, followed by a JD degree magna cum laude from Harvard Law School, followed by AM and PhD degrees in Political Science from Harvard University.

Dr. Boyle has advised many international bodies about human rights, war crimes and genocide, nuclear policy and biowarfare. Both houses of the U.S. Congress voted unanimously to approve his Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, which was signed into law by then-President George H.W. Bush with the approval of the Department of Justice (DoJ).

“It is my expert opinion that, ‘COVID-19 nanoparticle injections’ or ‘mRNA nanoparticle injections’ or ‘COVID-19 injections’ meet the criteria of biological weapons and weapons of mass destruction according to 18 USC § 175; Weapons and Firearms § 790.166 Fla. Stat. (2023),” Dr. Boyle’s affidavit reads.

According to Fabio Giuseppe Carlo Carisio of Christian Journalistic Reports (GOSPA), some of the Biological Weapons Convention (BWC) dossiers were used to conduct an investigation in all of the U.S. biolabs managed by Tony Fauci, as well as one in the United Kingdom where the final phases of the creation of SARS-CoV-2 are said to have taken place. That investigation provided evidence to back the claims made by Dr. Boyle and others about the biological weapon and weapon of mass destruction classification for COVID injections.

“This is why the sworn report that he signed as an Affidavit in a lawsuit in Florida to stop mRNA gene serums should be taken as an explosive document confirming that such genetically engineered pharmacological products are ‘bioweapons of mass destruction,'” Carisio explains.

The other pro-vaccine British Medical Journal (BMJ) also published a study linking excess deaths in Western countries to COVID injections.

“Our World in Data” estimates compiled between January 2020 and December 2022 show that COVID injections are at least “partly to blame,” to quote The Telegraph‘s Sarah Knapton, for the massive rise in excess deaths that occurred since the start of the “pandemic.”

The latest news about the dangers and ineffectiveness of vaccines can be found at ChemicalViolence.com.

