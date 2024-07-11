From Los Angeles, Rethinking Heroes with Cary Harrison presents an eye-opening discussion on the recent Supreme Court ruling that grants unprecedented powers of immunity to the sitting President of the United States. This episode dives deep into the implications of the court’s decision, featuring viewpoints from experts in the field, including Professor Francis Boyle, a renowned International Law professor at the University of Illinois and widely published author and globally-recognized legal scholar.

Exploring the Boundaries of Presidential Power

The show opens with an introduction by Cary Harrison, setting the stage for a robust exploration of what this ruling means for America, unearthing uncomfortable truths and challenges listener/viewers to grapple with the consequences of such judicial decisions.

Harrison, recognized for his investigative prowess in journalism, does not shy away from contentious issues. His monologue effectively underscores the gravity of the Supreme Court’s decision. The central question of whether the President of the United States is truly above the law is examined in detail, with historical context and present-day implications considered.

Supreme Court’s Decision in Trump vs. United States

Cary Harrison critiques the Supreme Court's decision, describing it as a move that essentially lifts the President to a king-like status. This sentiment is best captured in his recount of Justice Kavanaugh’s arguments during the case. Particularly striking is Kavanaugh's hypothetical scenario where a President orchestrating a coup d'etat might be considered engaging in an "official act" and thus be safeguarded from prosecution.

Professor Francis Boyle joins the discussion to provide expert analysis. He echoes Harrison’s concerns and draws chilling parallels to historical events. Boyle equates the January 6th attacks to Hitler’s Munich Beer Hall Putsch of 1923, suggesting a frightening trajectory for American democracy. The conversation with Boyle reveals a deep-seated fear among legal experts—that this decision could effectively insulate the President from any form of criminal liability, undermining the rule of law.

The Realities and Consequences of the Ruling

Harrison dives deeper, illustrating the absurdity of what could transpire under this new judicial protection. He paints a vivid picture: a President could theoretically commit heinous acts under the guise of performing "official duties" and consequently be immune from prosecution. The discussion extends to cover various legal and political ramifications, including the controversial ‘Project 2025’ which aims at dismantling significant aspects of government and public welfare.

Professor Boyle offers solutions, such as counterpacking the Supreme Court to balance the ideological scales skewed by years of strategic judicial appointments by Republican Presidents. This approach, he argues, is a necessary countermeasure to restore equilibrium and prevent the further degradation of constitutional governance.

The Role of Civil Resistance

Reflecting on historical and contemporary advocacy, Boyle stresses the importance of civil resistance. He advocates for peaceful, non-violent protest, invoking the spirit of previous movements that have shaped American policy and public opinion. His insights suggest a way for citizens to take action despite institutional failings.

Precedents in International Law and Current Affairs

The conversation broadens to international implications, including the U.S.'s continuing arms support to Israel amid allegations of violations of several U.S. laws. Boyle’s legal expertise underscores the gravity of the situation, criticizing actions that might be rendered untouchable by the recent Supreme Court decision.

Then, ‘Open-Phones’ Callers from various backgrounds share their thoughts, urging action and expressing deep-seated fears about the future of American democracy under such legal precedents. The dialogue underscores a collective awareness and readiness to contest these unsettling developments.

Retrospective and Forward Action

Harrison encapsulates the episode’s discussions, emphasizing the urgency for informed citizenry and civic involvement. He encourages his listeners to stay engaged, suggesting platforms and avenues for active participation, including joining the Rethinking Heroes community and tuning into further discussions.

The episode effectively mobilizes public sentiment, providing not only a critique of contemporary issues but also offering avenues for meaningful action. It leaves an indelible mark, highlighting the critical juncture at which America stands and the imperative for collective, informed resistance to safeguard democracy.

00:00 Introduction to Rethinking Heroes

00:39 Presidential Powers and Supreme Court Decisions

02:09 Legal Expert's Perspective on Supreme Court Ruling

02:49 Implications of Presidential Immunity

04:56 Historical Context and Comparisons

06:54 Potential Future Scenarios

11:37 Call to Action and Public Engagement

20:49 Real Estate Advertisement

24:03 Resuming Discussion on Supreme Court Decision

28:18 Interview with Professor Francis Boyle

28:20 Supreme Court's Impact on Presidential Power

30:36 Federalist Society's Influence on the Judiciary

32:14 Counterpacking the Supreme Court

34:50 Civil Resistance as a Response

36:45 Biden Administration and Legal Violations

40:47 Concluding Thoughts and Call to Action

42:38 Listener Calls and Final Remarks

