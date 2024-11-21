

https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/south-carolina-escaped-monkeys-disease-spread-biolabs/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20241121

Traditionally “scientists” use primates to research, develop and test the effectiveness of offensive biological warfare weapons and then by reverse engineering the biotechnology involved trying to produce an experimental “vaccine” for the biological warfare weapon they have just produced by using primates as well. Oftentimes the experimental “vaccine” is just as dangerous as the biological warfare weapon itself. Covid-19 is a primary case in point. Covid-19 is an offensive biological warfare weapon with gain of function properties that leaked out of China’s Wuhan BSL-4 laboratory. Then using this experimental mRNA biotechnology the “scientists” produced an experimental “vaccine” that is neither safe nor effective but existentially dangerous to human beings. So these escaped monkeys could have been deliberately infected with extremely dangerous offensive biowarfare weapons and their related experimental “ vaccines”, which could be the same thing.

Share

These escaped monkeys are all a severe public health hazard to the surrounding Community. The Community has a right to know about what the escaped monkeys were infected with as determined by an outside independent scientific inspection agency other than the self-interested and conflicted and compromised Department of Agriculture that is in charge of the research, development and testing of offensive biological warfare weapons against plants and animals for the United States government.



Francis A. Boyle

Professor of Law

Author of the U.S. domestic implementing legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention known as the Biological Weapons Anti-terrorism of 1989 that was passed unanimously by both Houses of the United States Congress and signed into law by President George H.W. Bush with the approval of the U.S. Department of Justice.

Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law