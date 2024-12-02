

At 33 Minutes: On Monday, November 25, 2024, at 10:00 AM EST, Connecting the Dots welcomes Dr. Francis Boyle, Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois College of Law. Dr. Boyle will provide an in-depth analysis of the International Criminal Court's recent arrest warrant for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, issued for alleged war crimes in Gaza. Dr. Boyle will break down the legal foundations of the ICC's decision, discuss the potential consequences for international law, and explore the roles of various global actors in this unprecedented move. He will also examine the reactions from ICC member states and non-member countries, such as the United States and Israel, which have criticized the warrants. Join us for this insightful discussion to understand the complexities surrounding the ICC's actions and their implications for international justice and diplomacy

