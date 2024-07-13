I get a chuckle every time the media identifies me as a Harvard Professor. When I left Harvard after 7 years there on July 14, 1978--Bastille Day on purpose--
Harvard slammed their barn door shut, bolted it, locked it, and threw away their key. Harvard would not make a mistake like me again.
https://x.com/RealEddieHobbs/status/1810376291717148994
Harvard Professor Francis A. Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, drops bombshells on the COVID-19 origin and vaccine controversy.
He's not just an expert—he's been fighting bioweapons since 1983 and Congress passed his law unanimously.
In this explosive interview, Boyle reveals:
• Why he labelled COVID a bioweapon in January 2020
• How he believes the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab
• The alleged cover-up by Fauci, CDC, and intelligence agencies
• His concerns about mRNA vaccine technology
• Parallels with Gulf War Syndrome and experimental vaccines
• The WHO's role and attempts at global medical control
• Potential population reduction motives behind the pandemic
This is a must-listen for anyone questioning the official COVID narrative and concerned about future pandemics and global health policy.

