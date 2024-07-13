https://x.com/RealEddieHobbs/status/1810376291717148994

Harvard Professor Francis A. Boyle, author of the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, drops bombshells on the COVID-19 origin and vaccine controversy.



He's not just an expert—he's been fighting bioweapons since 1983 and Congress passed his law unanimously.



In this explosive interview, Boyle reveals:



• Why he labelled COVID a bioweapon in January 2020

• How he believes the virus leaked from the Wuhan lab

• The alleged cover-up by Fauci, CDC, and intelligence agencies

• His concerns about mRNA vaccine technology

• Parallels with Gulf War Syndrome and experimental vaccines

• The WHO's role and attempts at global medical control

• Potential population reduction motives behind the pandemic



This is a must-listen for anyone questioning the official COVID narrative and concerned about future pandemics and global health policy.



Watch the full interview to hear Boyle's insider perspective on one of the biggest controversies of our time.

