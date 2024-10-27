International Law Professor Francis Boyle warns governors, legislators and city councils not to comply with the UN's Pact for the Future
My interview
"Everyone needs to go on record: We will not comply with anything coming out of the UN or anything coming out of the WHO.”
https://x.com/i/status/1844461266024399350
(1) Full interview: https://rumble.com/v5jzof9-dire-warning-professor-lawyer-francis-boyle-un-united-nation-massive-power-.html
(2) Dr Boyle, the BRICS coalition also seems to be on board with upholding U.N. authority / central power / objectives:
BRICS Kazan Declaration seems to = U.N. Vassal-dom / NWO / Total Control Grid
71. ..digitalization process of all aspects of human life ..harness the benefits of the digital economy and emerging technologies..AI, . 77. ..digital connectivity prerequisite for digital transformation.. emerging technologies such as 5G, satellite systems, terrestrial and non-terrestrial networks, to catalyze the development of the digital economy. 78. ....we support the United Nations to play an important role in global AI governance 93. We reiterate our support to the central coordinating role of the W.H.O... 95. We support the initiatives of the BRICS R&D Vaccine Center....
http://static.kremlin.ru/media/events/files/en/RosOySvLzGaJtmx2wYFv0lN4NSPZploG.pdf