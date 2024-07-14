A new report from the Lancet medical journal found that the true death toll from Israel's bombardment and blockade of the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip could exceed 186,000-five times higher than the 37,396 reported last month.



Prof. Francis Boyle, a human rights lawyer who represented Bosnia in a genocide case at the ICJ and won two orders in their favor, noted that these figures don't come as a surprise, and the true death toll could even be as high as 500,000 Palestinians killed so far by Israel's genocide in Gaza, when all deaths from disease, starvation, etc. are factored in.

