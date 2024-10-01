https://childrenshealthdefense.org/defender/missouri-bsl-2-lab-gain-of-function-research/?utm_source=luminate&utm_medium=email&utm_campaign=defender&utm_id=20240927 approach to solve them.”



Francis Boyle, J.D., Ph.D., professor of international law at the University of Illinois and a bioweapons expert who drafted the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, told The Defender the One Health approach “reduces human healthcare toward the level of animals.” He added:

“The One Health Agenda also violates Article 12(1) of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights: ‘The States parties to the present Covenant recognize the right of everyone to the enjoyment of the highest attainable standard of physical and mental health.



“The U.S. has signed the Covenant, though it has not yet ratified it. Nevertheless, pending such ratification, the U.S. government is obligated to act in a manner so as not to defeat the object and purpose of the Covenant.”

