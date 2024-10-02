https://www.lavocedellevoci.it/2024/09/25/onu-piani-patti-per-calpestare-salute-e-diritti/

Francis Boyle , professor of international law at the University of Illinois, argues : “ The most dangerous results will certainly concern the design, production and marketing of vaccines that will put the health and lives of many citizens at risk. And that would probably violate the Nuremberg Code on medical experimentation, like these mRNA vaccines (for example, the anti-covid ones from ' Pfizer' and 'Moderna' , ed.). Not to mention, then, the total censorship of anyone, at a scientific level and not only, who dissents ”.





Francis Boyle

The ' Pact ', in fact, among other things proposes the strong implementation of "new vaccine technologies based on intelligent vaccine production platforms and techniques, and to produce a greater number of higher quality ones". According to the criteria imparted by the wise men who animate the ' Summit of the Future' , of course…

Last but not least, and as it happens in the most perfect Chinese box games.



