Governments progress on negotiations for a pandemic agreement to boost global preparedness for future emergencies



20 September 2024 - Geneva, Switzerland -- Government-led negotiations on the world’s first agreement to protect people from future pandemics made significant progress during the latest round of discussions that ended today at the World Health Organization (WHO).

Substantive progress on the draft agreement, increased involvement of civil society and non-State actors, and a commitment by all parties to sustain momentum towards a pandemic agreement were hallmarks of the 11th meeting of the Intergovernmental Negotiating Body (INB), which comprises the 194 member governments of WHO, and ran from 9-20 September in Geneva. Negotiators will resume discussions, at a 12th round, from 4-15 November.

Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, WHO Director-General, praised the “collective commitment” shown by governments and other stakeholders to conclude the pandemic agreement, and an urgent need to do so in light of the persistent threat shown by viruses with pandemic potential.

“The next pandemic will not wait for us, whether from a flu virus like H5N1, another coronavirus, or another family of viruses we don’t yet know about,” Dr Tedros told the meeting. “But all the ingredients are in place to meet the objective of countries to negotiate a generational pandemic agreement. The world needs hope that it is still possible for countries to find common solutions to common problems. You can provide that hope.”

Ambassador Anne-Claire Amprou, INB Bureau Co-chair of France, said the latest round of negotiations demonstrated the commitment by governments towards a pandemic accord to make the world safer and healthier. It also showed the critical role being played by civil society and other non-governmental stakeholders to ensure that equity, innovation and collaboration are at the heart of the agreement.

“During extensive discussions, visible commitment was shown by Member States of WHO towards a pandemic agreement,” Ambassador Amprou said. “There was clear recognition from all countries that we must agree on a way forward to work better, together, to protect their citizens from future pandemics.”

Ambassador Amprou added: “The constructive contributions by INB relevant stakeholders were incredibly valuable. Together, we must sustain this progress during the coming months to realize our shared goal to forge a pandemic agreement that guides future global responses to pandemics.”

Each day during the past two weeks of discussions, INB relevant stakeholders joined negotiators for updates on progress and next steps, the latest version of the draft agreement reflecting the latest government proposals, and to offer suggestions. Detailed interactive dialogues were held during the week prior on critical subjects and publicly broadcast.

“There is growing urgency for an effective Pandemic Agreement that does not only prepares us for the next pandemic but helps prevent it, including via a One Health approach,” said Nina Jamal, Head of Pandemics at the global animal welfare organisation FOUR PAWS. “We thank the Bureau for transparency towards relevant stakeholders, increased openness and constructive proposals by Member States, promoting successful negotiations. We are looking forward to further progress on the substance of the pandemic agreement and improved dialogue among member states to arrive at a meaningful, effective result."

Michelle Childs, Policy Advocacy Director for the Drugs for Neglected Diseases initiative (DNDi), added: “DNDi welcomes the sharing of the draft texts and daily briefings. These help to improve the ability of stakeholders to follow and input and counter misinformation about what is actually being discussed. We encourage further steps to enhance transparency, including making stakeholder interventions publicly available.”

Ms Precious Matsoso, INB Co-Chair from South Africa, said there was progress on fundamental areas of the draft agreement, including on research and development, regulatory systems strengthening, One Health, pandemic prevention and technology , supply chain networks and a new system for increased access to pathogens of pandemic potential and sharing of benefits, such as vaccines, diagnostics and treatments.

“Following nearly three years of negotiations, countries are now focused on the remaining and most critical elements of the draft agreement to protect the world from future pandemics,” Ms Matsoso said.

Ms Matsoso added: “At the heart of the negotiations is recognition that collaboration among countries will ensure the world will not be left vulnerable in the face of future pandemics, while each and every country will maintain their sovereignty and control over national health decision-making.”

In December 2021, a special session of the World Health Assembly established the INB to draft and negotiate a convention, agreement or other international instrument under the Constitution of the World Health Organization, to strengthen pandemic prevention, preparedness and response. At the World Health Assembly in June 2024, governments made concrete commitments to complete negotiations on a global pandemic agreement within a year, at the latest, and possibly in 2024.

