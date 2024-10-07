I began studying Political Philosophy with Michael Walzer during the 1972-1973 Academic Year as part of my PHD Program in the Harvard Graduate School of Arts and Sciences Department of Government because of his well known opposition to the Vietnam War that I opposed since a teen-ager in high school. But as I got to know Walzer personally, he is a die-hard bigot, racist, and warmonger against Palestinians/Arabs/Muslims of Color. Chomsky has repeatedly skewered Walzer for the same reasons. Walzer is the Proverbial Wolf in Sheep's Clothing. Caveat Emptor!

