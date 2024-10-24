In this regard, here is the UN General Assembly Uniting for Peace Resolution on behalf of Namibia. It should be a pretty good Template for a Uniting for Peace Resolution on behalf of Palestine. When I spoke in June 1987 at UN Headquarters in New York as the Guest of the PLO on the 20th Anniversary of the so-called Six Days Wars of Aggression and Ethnic Cleansing by Israel, I said that the time had now come for the Palestinians to unilaterally proclaim their own independent State and then to follow in the footsteps of Namibia to achieve their independence from colonial occupation by Israel. That is what the Palestinians have been doing since the Palestinian Declaration of Independence of November 15, 1988. See my book Palestine, Palestinians and International Law (2003) for the details. Fab.

