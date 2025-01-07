Among the one-third of a billion people in the United States, only one man so far has been willing to speak out boldly, identify the danger, and demand a lawful, constitutional solution to eliminate this mortal danger and remove this gross little abomination and threat to the very survival of the American people from the supreme position he has still been permitted to hold. That man is University of Illinois Professor of International Law Francis Boyle. For more than 40 years, Boyle, a great Irishman, has been one of the most eminent and certainly the most fearless and principled legal champion for the human rights of the suffering and the oppressed. He has championed through legal channels the rights of the peoples of Bosnia-Herzegovina, the Palestinians, the Blackfeet and Lakota nations in North America, and the state of Hawaii among many others. On November 18, Boyle circulated a letter he had sent to every member of the current 117th Congress demanding that impeachment proceedings be started immediately to eject Biden from office as quickly as possible.

https://pluralia.forumverona.com/en/a/president-who-wasnt-really-there/

