Russia and North Korea have reportedly agreed on a mutual assistance agreement in case of aggression.

Mark Sleboda, an international relations and security analyst, joins us to discuss the reported mutual assistance agreement between Russia and North Korea.

Thomas Mountain, journalist, and historian, joins us to discuss another African state that has applied for BRICS and South Africa forming a new government.

Dr. Linwood Tauheed, an Associate Professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the US economy.

KJ Noh, peace activist, writer, and teacher, joins us to discuss the Russia-North Korea mutual assistance agreement.

Dr. David Oualaalou, international geopolitical consultant, veteran, and author, joins us to discuss the Russia-North Korea mutual assistance agreement and Chinese military technology.

Dr. Radhika Desai, author and professor in the Department of Political Studies and Director of the Geopolitical Economy Research Group at the University of Manitoba in Canada, joins us to discuss the Gaza conflict and US NGOs used for government purposes.

Yves Engler, Canadian-based writer, author of 12 books, and political activist, joins us to discuss the New York Times article about press freedom in Ukraine.

Dr. Francis Boyle, human rights lawyer and professor of international law at the University of Illinois College of Law, joins us to discuss Israeli military operations.

