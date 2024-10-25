Francis Boyle, Professor of International Law at the University of Illinois, a biosafety expert of repute who was also involved in framing laws relation to this, recalled how he and others were involved in a law suit to oppose the setting up of this high-risk lab facility but could not succeed in their effort. He said that such dangerous research should stop. A scientist from Israel, Shmuel Shapira stated—This should be totally forbidden. It is playing with fire. Senator Roger Marshall, a doctor, stated that this research involved ‘lethal gain of function virus research’ that creates the ‘potential to kill more people than any single nuclear weapon.’

https://countercurrents.org/2024/08/senior-us-officials-warning-on-bio-security-should-be-taken-seriously/

Share

Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law