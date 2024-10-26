For the record: Israel supported Serbia with weapons to be used against the Bosnians during their war and genocide against them, including the Bosnians Jews, who were also my Clients at the time. I got the World Court to protect the Bosnian Jews, Croats, Muslims, Roma, Turks and all other National and Ethnic Groups in Bosnia. See my books The Bosnian People Charge Genocide! and Stopping Serb Genocide Against the Bosnians! And now Serbia is paying back Israel by arming Israel to inflict outright Genocide against the Palestinians. The Jackals cannot change their spots! Fab.

PLUS: Iran counterintel op targeting Israeli collaborators exposed

Serbian Arms Sales to Israel Spike

The Straits Are Not Enough: Iran Wants to Take to the Oceans With a New Drone Carrier

Oded Yaron | 23.08.2024

U.S. Intensifies Mideast Military Presence as Iran Reportedly Readies Attack on Israel

Oded Yaron, Avi Scharf | 28.08.2024

Iranian Counterintelligence Operation Targeting Israeli Collaborators Exposed by Google

Omer Benjakob | 29.08.2024

Analysis || Israeli Hostages Die So Netanyahu Can Keep His Coalition Alive

Amos Harel | 01.09.2024

To Protest Netanyahu's Cruelty, Should Israel's Security Chiefs Resign?

Yossi Melman | 02.09.2024

