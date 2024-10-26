Serbian arms sales to Israel spike, and Iran has a new drone carrier
My interview
For the record: Israel supported Serbia with weapons to be used against the Bosnians during their war and genocide against them, including the Bosnians Jews, who were also my Clients at the time. I got the World Court to protect the Bosnian Jews, Croats, Muslims, Roma, Turks and all other National and Ethnic Groups in Bosnia. See my books The Bosnian People Charge Genocide! and Stopping Serb Genocide Against the Bosnians! And now Serbia is paying back Israel by arming Israel to inflict outright Genocide against the Palestinians. The Jackals cannot change their spots! Fab.
PLUS: Iran counterintel op targeting Israeli collaborators exposed
Haaretz NatSec+
Avi Scharf
Serbian Arms Sales to Israel Spike
The Straits Are Not Enough: Iran Wants to Take to the Oceans With a New Drone Carrier
Oded Yaron | 23.08.2024
U.S. Intensifies Mideast Military Presence as Iran Reportedly Readies Attack on Israel
Oded Yaron, Avi Scharf | 28.08.2024
Iranian Counterintelligence Operation Targeting Israeli Collaborators Exposed by Google
Omer Benjakob | 29.08.2024
Analysis || Israeli Hostages Die So Netanyahu Can Keep His Coalition Alive
Amos Harel | 01.09.2024
To Protest Netanyahu's Cruelty, Should Israel's Security Chiefs Resign?
Yossi Melman | 02.09.2024
Learn more from my books…
Francis’s Substack is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.