Damages done with experimental medical vaccines for anthrace biological warfare agents imposed on American soldiers



"I helped defend Captain Dr. Yolanda Hewitt Vaughn in the case of experimental medical vaccines for biological warfare agents anthras and botulinums," explains Professor Francis Boyle.



The captain of the Army Reserve publicly refused to serve when she was called into active service during the Persian Gulf War. He decided to refuse to go to the Gulf War because he considered the conflict a "public health team" in conflict with his "medical ethics."



The veterans of the Gulf War had in the blood in the blood in high proportion anti-squalene antibodies, and this was attributed to the squalene present in the anthrax vaccine.



At the December 2005 meeting of the Research Advisory Committee on Gulf War Veterans' Illnesses, the following causes for the damage of the Gulf War veterans were considered:



products of the combustion of munitions containing uranium;

Infectious diseases caused by parasites;

Side effects of the anthrax vaccine used in the early 1990s;

chemical weapons such as nerve gas or iprite;

combinations of the previous factors.



"Given my experience in this area, I was asked to help her defend herself and I agreed to do it for free," continues Professor Francis Boyle. "It was February of 1991. During his court-martial, we fully determined that those vaccines, the frankenshots, violated the Nuremberg Code on medical trials. And we discussed this point at a press conference. We found out that those frankenshots, the original frankenshots, made people sick.





500,000 people died and 100,000 were disabled during the Gulf War, and these are conservative figures because the Pentagon continues to lie about that catastrophe, knowing that it has inflicted a crime in Nuremberg on our own troops.



For me it was obvious, thanks to the work I had done against those two antibiological war vaccines in 1991. And for me, COVID-19 was also a biological warfare weapon.



I said from the outset that even if the pharmaceutical industry had developed a vaccine against Covid, it would have been more dangerous than useful. And I said it based on my personal experience on this case as well. And that's why I said that these vaccines would be more dangerous than useless.





I also pointed out that those figures come from young men and women vaccinated in our armed forces who were in good physical shape. We weren't talking about the elderly, the sick, the sick and everyone else, and I thought it would be a catastrophe.



The disease of the Gulf War was a catastrophe. From time to time I still hear veterans asking for advice on how to get proper treatment because they don't get it in hospitals."

https://presskit.it/2024/08/15/danni-fatti-vaccini-medici-sperimentali-gli-agenti-guerra-biologica-antrace-imposti-ai-soldati-americani/



Source: The opinions expressed in this article are by the author.

Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law