In a riveting discussion on Conversations That Matter for The New American magazine, international law authority Dr. Francis Boyle delivered a comprehensive analysis on the implications of the United Nations’ newly established “ Pact for the Future, ” addressing concerns about sovereignty and international governance.

During the interview, Boyle, a seasoned professor of international law at the University of Illinois and draftsman of the U.S. legislation for the Biological Weapons Convention, expressed profound apprehension regarding the UN’s recently adopted Pact for the Future and the potential to restructure global power dynamics.

Boyle described the pact as an audacious power grab by the UN Secretary-General, highlighting that under its terms, the Secretary-General “will now have authority over everyone there at the United Nations, except the Security Council and the World Court,” a move he argues fundamentally breaches the United Nations Charter’s intended independence of its organs.

