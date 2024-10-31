CNN reports: "U.S. to deploy about 100 troops to operate advanced anti-missile system in Israel amid heightened tensions."

This caused Just Foreign Policy to note: “Congress never authorized sending U.S. troops into imminent hostilities in Israel. This is a violation of the Constitution and War Powers Act of 1973.”



Early this year, as the U.S.government carried out a series of bombings in Yemen, The Intercept reported: "Biden's Strikes in Yemen Are Unconstitutional, Bipartisan Members of Congress Say." They included Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ro Khanna, D-Calif, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., as well as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.



Now, the U.S. government bombing of Yemen is being expanded to include B-2 bombers for the first time.



FRANCIS BOYLE, fboyle@illinois.edu

Boyle is professor of law at the University of Illinois.



[Boyle was among the first to call for a nation to invoke the Genocide Convention against Israel, which South Africa did last year. The case is continuing at the International Court of Justice. There is a court deadline for South Africa to file its legal Memorial on Oct. 28. Boyle said today: "They will deposit the Memorial {i.e., plaintiff’s brief} on time."]



Boyle added: "The bombing of Yemen and the deployment of U.S. troops in Israel are all in gross violation of the War Powers Clause of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution -- both Impeachable Acts by Biden.”



Boyle warned: “This is similar to the Marines at the Beirut Airport who were blown up in 1983." At the time, Boyle was in touch with Sen. Patrick Moynihan and Rep. Dan Crane to force then-President Reagan to withdraw the Marines using the War Powers Resolution. Boyle said: “Unfortunately, a ‘compromise’ was struck and predictably led to disaster with the Marine barracks bombing.” See New York Times report from Sept. 21, 1983: “Congress And Reagan Back Compromise On War Powers Keeping Marines In Lebanon.”



Boyle added: "Israeli Prime Minister Netanyhau's goal may be to draw the U.S. into a war with Iran. A member of Congress moving to impeach Biden now is a tangible move to stop that."



Boyle was legal adviser to Rep. Henry B. González and wrote the first draft of the González Impeachment Resolution in 1991. George H. W. Bush would later write in his memoirs about his fear of impeachment -- that if the Gulf War “drags out, not only will I take the blame, but I will probably have impeachment proceedings filed against me."



Similarly, in 2017 Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor and foreign policy speechwriter, told Politico that President Obama feared impeachment if he targeted the Syrian government.CNN reports: "U.S. to deploy about 100 troops to operate advanced anti-missile system in Israel amid heightened tensions."

This caused Just Foreign Policy to note: “Congress never authorized sending U.S. troops into imminent hostilities in Israel. This is a violation of the Constitution and War Powers Act of 1973.”



Early this year, as the U.S.government carried out a series of bombings in Yemen, The Intercept reported: "Biden's Strikes in Yemen Are Unconstitutional, Bipartisan Members of Congress Say." They included Reps. Cori Bush, D-Mo., Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., Ro Khanna, D-Calif, Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., Rep. Val Hoyle, D-Ore., Rep. Mark Pocan, D-Wisc., as well as Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah.



Now, the U.S. government bombing of Yemen is being expanded to include B-2 bombers for the first time.



FRANCIS BOYLE, fboyle@illinois.edu

Boyle is professor of law at the University of Illinois.



[Boyle was among the first to call for a nation to invoke the Genocide Convention against Israel, which South Africa did last year. The case is continuing at the International Court of Justice. There is a court deadline for South Africa to file its legal Memorial on Oct. 28. Boyle said today: "They will deposit the Memorial {i.e., plaintiff’s brief} on time."]



Boyle added: "The bombing of Yemen and the deployment of U.S. troops in Israel are all in gross violation of the War Powers Clause of the Constitution and the War Powers Resolution -- both Impeachable Acts by Biden.”



Boyle warned: “This is similar to the Marines at the Beirut Airport who were blown up in 1983." At the time, Boyle was in touch with Sen. Patrick Moynihan and Rep. Dan Crane to force then-President Reagan to withdraw the Marines using the War Powers Resolution. Boyle said: “Unfortunately, a ‘compromise’ was struck and predictably led to disaster with the Marine barracks bombing.” See New York Times report from Sept. 21, 1983: “Congress And Reagan Back Compromise On War Powers Keeping Marines In Lebanon.”



Boyle added: "Israeli Prime Minister Netanyhau's goal may be to draw the U.S. into a war with Iran. A member of Congress moving to impeach Biden now is a tangible move to stop that."



Boyle was legal adviser to Rep. Henry B. González and wrote the first draft of the González Impeachment Resolution in 1991. George H. W. Bush would later write in his memoirs about his fear of impeachment -- that if the Gulf War “drags out, not only will I take the blame, but I will probably have impeachment proceedings filed against me."



Similarly, in 2017 Ben Rhodes, Obama’s Deputy National Security Advisor and foreign policy speechwriter, told Politico that President Obama feared impeachment if he targeted the Syrian government.



Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law