Coercing vaccines upon human beings without their Informed and Voluntary Consent violates the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation, which is a Nuremberg Crime and a Nuremberg Crime against Humanity. The United States government prosecuted, convicted and executed Nazi Doctors at Nuremberg for violating the Nuremberg Code on Medical Experimentation.

So what we see at work here with Hotez is the Nazi Mentality that pervades so many vaccinologists like him. The entire edifice of International Human Rights Law that we see in the world today has been constructed in shocked horror against Nazi Atrocities upon human beings including and especially the Jews. By asking for NATO military intervention against those who in good faith question the scientific basis for the safety and the efficacy of vaccines, Hotez is revealing his true Nazi Colors.

