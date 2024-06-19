Podcast: Play in new window | Download (13.6MB)

Despite a minor setback this month at the World Health Assembly, the United Nations World Health Organization is moving ahead on imposing a totalitarian global “health” police state on humanity, warned University of Illinois International Law Professor Francis Boyle in this interview with The New American magazine’s Alex Newman on Conversations That Matter.

Both the International Health Regulations and the Pandemic Treaty are a “brutal” power grab by Big Pharma, the CCP, and other evildoers, he added. And it is all based on lies. Incidentally, Dr. Boyle—who wrote the implementing federal legislation on the Biological Weapons Convention—said those behind the COVID and the injections were in violation of it.​

