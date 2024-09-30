The UN member countries adopted the so-called Pact for the Future a few days ago, despite the objection of Russia, Belarus, Nicaragua, North Korea, Syria, Sudan and Iran who voted against it.

According to ITAR TASS , members of the United Nations General Assembly approved the key document of the Summit on the Pact for the Future, despite objections from a number of countries.

The Russian side took the floor at the beginning of the session to state that some delegations did not support the submitted text because it contained procedural violations.

"Technically, we have nothing to adopt today, and that is not the fault of the current president of the General Assembly and his team. They inherited this problem from their predecessors, and they sincerely tried to do their best, but they ran out of time," said Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin.

"If you decide to go ahead and advance the text without consensus, we would like to make an amendment to the Pact for the Future on behalf of several states, namely Belarus, Nicaragua and Russia ," he said, adding that the amendment is based on principle of non-interference in the internal affairs of other states.

The General Assembly put to a vote the issue of rejecting the amendment.

"Russia is distancing itself from the consensus on the Pact for the Future and the Global Digital Compact," he stressed, stressing that this particularly concerned the provisions on disarmament, the issues of participation of non-governmental organizations in the activities of the Office of the High Representative of the United Nations Nations Commissioner for Human Rights.

What is the pact about the future after all?

The international community at the Future Summit in New York on Sunday adopted a "Pact for the Future" aimed at tackling the sweeping challenges of the 21st century, despite Russian efforts to derail the deal, Western media reported.

"The Pact for the Future was adopted by member countries by consensus at UN headquarters in New York. Adoption will help pave the way for greater international cooperation for our shared future," the UN's official X account said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he was counting on the approved pact, which Germany and Namibia had been negotiating for several months, to build new confidence in the United Nations.

What is the Pact for the Future?

In the approved version of the pact, leaders pledged to strengthen the multilateral system to "keep pace with a changing world" and "protect the needs and interests of present and future generations" facing "persistent crisis".

The pact outlines 56 "actions," including commitments to multilateralism, adherence to the United Nations Charter, and peacekeeping. This pact includes declarations of intent to reform the UN Security Council and calls for an adjustment of the international financial system in favor of the so-called Global South.

It also calls for renewed efforts to combat climate change, promote disarmament and guide the development of artificial intelligence.

The pact promises to accelerate efforts to achieve the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development Goals, to eradicate extreme poverty by 2030, intensify the fight against hunger and promote gender equality and education.

Professor Francis Boyle on "A Pact for the Future"

There was a UN General Assembly vote on 143-7-15 with Russia, Nicaragua, Syria, Iran, North Korea, Sudan and Belarus voting against, while China and Cuba were among the 15 abstentions .

"This Pact for the Future shall be concluded by Heads of State and Government, who presumptively have extraordinary and proxy powers to unilaterally bind their respective States under International Law.

Accordingly, this Covenant shall constitute a Treaty, as defined by the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, with all the legal obligations attached to and arising from a Treaty both under International Law and under domestic Constitutional Laws of the respective States.

This Covenant would constitute a bypass of the established procedures for amending the United Nations Charter provided for therein.

This Pact will establish the Secretary-General of the United Nations as the head of the entire United Nations Organization especially in cases of "emergency", as defined by him.

