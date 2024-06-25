Last month, while facing increasing domestic and international political pressure, US President Joe Biden held a press conference announcing that Israel had presented terms for a ceasefire in Gaza, and it was up to Hamas to agree. Less than two weeks later, Biden admitted that he did not expect a ceasefire deal anytime soon.

The public proclamations about an alleged Israeli Ceasefire deal promoted by Biden, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and pro-Israel lawmakers in Washington was kabuki theater, designed to avoid the US having to veto another UN Ceasefire resolution and reduce domestic and international political pressure on the US Government, human rights lawyer Francis Boyle told Sputnik.

World

Palestine's Membership in UN to Help Launch Negotiations With Israel - Nebenzia

17 June, 01:44 GMT

“The so-called ‘peace proposal’ by Biden was a dodge,” Boyle argued on The Critical Hour. “The International Court of Justice just ruled 13 to 2 that Israel had to stop its offensive military operations in Rafah. Algeria, the Arab member of the UN Security Council then proposed a resolution… ordering the ceasefire. The Biden administration did not want to appear as if they were vetoing another Security Council resolution, both for appearances there in the Global South, the Arab-Muslim world and also here in the United States."

“So, in order to head off that binding UN Security Council resolution terminating Israel’s offensive military operations in Rafah, the Biden administration, Blinken, concocted this phony ceasefire proposal, which was nothing more than a sort of kabuki theater.”

On Tuesday, a senior Israeli official who is involved in the negotiations was quoted in Israeli media as saying that the fighting in Gaza will continue even after the Rafah offensive is finished.

On Wednesday, the UN-backed Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Occupied Palestinian Territory said that Israel had committed crimes against humanity, including forced starvation, extermination, murder and inhumane treatment of Palestinians. The chairperson of the inquiry, Navi Pillay, called for a ceasefire and the end of Israel’s siege on Gaza.

On Tuesday, two key US Democrats approved the sale of 50 F-15 fighter jets to Israel, a deal worth $18 billion. “Clearly, the United States is aiding and abetting Israeli genocide against the Palestinians in violation of Article 3 E of the Genocide Convention of prohibiting complicity in genocide, in addition [to] the Genocide Convention Implementation Act here in the United States.”

Analysis

‘Dreadful, Horrible, Unspeakable’: Gaza War to Surge Even After Cabinet Dissolved

18 June, 00:38 GMT

The Genocide Convention Implementation Act specifies that those found guilty of violating it are subject to life imprisonment.

“Israel is the American Bantustan over there in the Middle East. It’s our attack dog and cat’s paw, and without us, they simply would not survive. It’s that simple,” explained Boyle.

Hamas has said it will "deal positively to arrive at an agreement," to end the fighting. According to some reports, they asked for greater assurances that Israel would honor the ceasefire after the release of the hostages. Israel has not officially said if it supports the ceasefire deal presented by Biden.

At least 37,396 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza since October 6, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health. Another 85,523 have been seriously injured and around 7,000 are still missing and presumed to be buried under the rubble. Combined, those figures represent roughly 6.34% of Gaza's pre-October 7 population.

Learn more from my books…

Resisting Medical Tyranny

Palestine, Palestinians & Int’l Law