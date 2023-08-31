Francis’s Substack

Home
Archive
Leaderboard
About

Why subscribe?

Subscribe to get full access to the newsletter and website. Never miss an update.

Stay up-to-date

You won’t have to worry about missing anything. Every new edition of the newsletter goes directly to your inbox.

Join the crew

Be part of a community of people who share your interests.

To find out more about the company that provides the tech for this newsletter, visit Substack.com.

Subscribe to Francis’s Substack

My personal Substack

People

Francis A Boyle

@francisaboyle
Professor of law at the University of Illinois, Prof. Boyle wrote the Biological Weapons Anti-Terrorism Act of 1989, the US implementing legislation of the Biological Weapons Convention.
© 2024 Francis A Boyle
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start WritingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture