It appears to me that NATO is preparing for war against the Russian Federation in the immediate future.
NATO - Official text: Washington Summit Declaration issued by the Heads of State and Government participating in the meeting of the North Atlantic…
14 hrs ago
•
Francis A Boyle
42
It is incorrect and preposterous for Yale Law Graduate JD Vance to state that "liberals" are motivated by Nazi Law Professor Carl Schmitt…
inflicted on everyone including the Jews. To the contrary of Vance, it is the Straussian Neoconservatives who have all read and are motivated by…
16 hrs ago
•
Francis A Boyle
4
Crocodile Tears! President Clinton personally approved the fall of Srebrenica to Mladic and Milosevic in order to produce Holbrooke’s…
The 29th Anniversary of the Srebrenica Genocide 07/11/2024 08:42 AM EDT Matthew Miller, Department Spokesperson Today marks 29 years since the…
Jul 15
•
Francis A Boyle
3
Lancet Report: Gaza Death Toll Likely Around 200,000—8% of The Population
My 07.10.24 interview with Rachel Blevins
Jul 14
•
Francis A Boyle
1
I get a chuckle every time the media identifies me as a Harvard Professor. When I left Harvard after 7 years there on July 14…
Harvard slammed their barn door shut, bolted it, locked it, and threw away their key. Harvard would not make a mistake like me again.
Jul 13
•
Francis A Boyle
7
“MRNA COVID Vaccines Are Bioweapons”
My recent interview with Naomi Wolf on the Daily Clout show
Jul 12
•
Francis A Boyle
3
Ep. 59: The Latest Supreme Court Ruling: Implications for Presidential Immunity
How SCOTUS has shaped your new future. Guest: Prof. Francis Boyle + Open Phones From CARY HARRISON on JUL 6
Jul 11
•
Francis A Boyle
2
My KPFA Interview on The Supreme Court’s Latest Rulings
Published on 07.02.24 - 5:00PM
Jul 4
•
Francis A Boyle
1
June 2024
Failed Coup in Bolivia; Biden Trump Presidential Debate; US Expanding Bioweapons Programs in Africa
Published on Jun 27, 2024 on Sputnik International
Jun 28
•
Francis A Boyle
3
COVID Was a Nuremberg Crime and a Crime Against Humanity
My Jun 24, 2024 interview with Vigilant News Network
Jun 27
•
Francis A Boyle
3
Why Canada Gets a Pass From the West for Foreign Agents Law While Georgia Is Punished
18:35 GMT 20.06.2024 (Updated: 18:41 GMT 20.06.2024) - Sputnik International
Jun 26
•
Francis A Boyle
2
Assange Freed, but Supporters Say Guilty Plea a ‘Big Blow to Freedom of the Press’
by Brenda Baletti, Ph.D. JUNE 25, 2024 - the Defender / Children’s Health Defense
Jun 25
•
Francis A Boyle
4
